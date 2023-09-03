Allstrom, Eric

Obituaries
1 hour ago
ALLSTROM, Eric O.

Eric O. Allstrom, 82, of Decatur, GA, and Leesburg, VA, died on August 11, 2023 in Decatur. He suffered from end-stage cardiac and renal failure.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, Atlanta, GA, at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 18, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Epiphany's Memorial Garden Fund, where Eric's ashes will be interred. Condolences and tributes may be submitted online at www.asturner.com.




