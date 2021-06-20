ALLISON, William Adam "Bill"



William "Bill" Adam Allison, 86, passed away Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at his home in Decatur, GA. Bill was born in Glasgow, Scotland the son of William Allison and Eveline Walker Allison. Bill studied to be an actuary and began his career with Scottish Amicable Life in 1952. In 1957, Bill and his new wife Margaret "Margot" Elizabeth Allison, emigrated to Toronto, Canada to work for Confederation Life Insurance Co. In 1982, Bill and Margot, emigrated again, this time to Atlanta, Georgia where Bill took the role of Senior Vice President of U.S. Operations. He retired in 1995 and spent the remainder of his years traveling the world, spending time with family and friends, and playing golf and bridge in which, he attained the title of Grand Life Master, the highest rank awarded by the ACBL. Survivors include his wife, Margot; sister, Sheila Dunphy, Auchterarder, Scotland; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Patrice Allison, Decatur, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Robin Allison, Ottawa, Canada; son, David Allison, Summit, New Jersey; grandchildren: Cameron, Connor, Graham, Lauren, Grace and Thomas, all of whom will miss him very much. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Allison. Please feel free to sign the family's online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/. Mr. Allison was cremated; a graveside inurnment is being planned for a later date at Decatur City Cemetery. Fischer Funeral Care and Cremation Services, Atlanta 678.514.1000.

