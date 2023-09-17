ALLISON, Luise



Atlanta native, Luise Sims Allison, died peacefully at her Buckhead home the morning of Sunday, September 10, 2023 at the age of 104. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Warren Allison; eldest son, Robert Bolling Allison; and eldest daughter, Luise Meredith "Mimi" Shaw. She is survived by son, David Loomis Allison; daughter, Lynda Margaret Allison; brother, Edgar Sims; grandsons, Jeffrey, Michael, Kelly and Patrick Shaw; granddaughters, Caroline Dryden and Elizabeth Osborne; great-granddaughters, Allison Shaw, Margaret Shaw, Hunter Shaw, Campbell Shaw, and Blake Shaw; and great-grandsons, Ross Shaw and Landon Shaw.



Luise and her husband Robert were married at St. Phillip's Cathedral in Atlanta. Luise was a lifelong member of Capital City Club and Cherokee Club. She enjoyed spending time at their second homes in Sea Island and Lake Rabun.



She and her husband Robert, of Richmond, Virginia, traveled extensively throughout the world where Luise fell in love with France. She later spent summers in France and attended classes at Le Cordon Bleu Paris where she developed a love of French cooking.



Luise attended North Avenue Presbyterian High School in Atlanta and Sullins College in Virginia.



She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of Piedmont Hospital, and the League of Women's Voters.



She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by so many.





