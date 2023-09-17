Allison, Luise

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

ALLISON, Luise

Atlanta native, Luise Sims Allison, died peacefully at her Buckhead home the morning of Sunday, September 10, 2023 at the age of 104. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Warren Allison; eldest son, Robert Bolling Allison; and eldest daughter, Luise Meredith "Mimi" Shaw. She is survived by son, David Loomis Allison; daughter, Lynda Margaret Allison; brother, Edgar Sims; grandsons, Jeffrey, Michael, Kelly and Patrick Shaw; granddaughters, Caroline Dryden and Elizabeth Osborne; great-granddaughters, Allison Shaw, Margaret Shaw, Hunter Shaw, Campbell Shaw, and Blake Shaw; and great-grandsons, Ross Shaw and Landon Shaw.

Luise and her husband Robert were married at St. Phillip's Cathedral in Atlanta. Luise was a lifelong member of Capital City Club and Cherokee Club. She enjoyed spending time at their second homes in Sea Island and Lake Rabun.

She and her husband Robert, of Richmond, Virginia, traveled extensively throughout the world where Luise fell in love with France. She later spent summers in France and attended classes at Le Cordon Bleu Paris where she developed a love of French cooking.

Luise attended North Avenue Presbyterian High School in Atlanta and Sullins College in Virginia.

She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of Piedmont Hospital, and the League of Women's Voters.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by so many.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Music Midtown day 2 gets some mud and plenty of Billie Eilish4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United dominates Lionel Messi-less Miami
6h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Morning showers, afternoon sunshine
5h ago

Credit: AP

Matt Olson makes history, but Braves bullpen struggles again in loss to Marlins
4h ago

Credit: AP

Matt Olson makes history, but Braves bullpen struggles again in loss to Marlins
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens pushes back against potential City Council referendum legislation
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Barnett, Penelope
Koehl, Fredrick
1h ago
Clement, John
1h ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
Saving endangered historic Black structures in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top