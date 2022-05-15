Alligood, Ettie

ALLIGOOD (OLSEN), Ettie



Mrs. Ettie Reslow (Olsen) Alligood, age 88, of Hoschton, Georgia passed away peacefully Friday, May 6, 2022 after a long battle with Cancer. Mrs. Alligood was born in Copenhagen, Denmark. She was the daughter of the late Helge Reslow Olsen and Paula (Moeller) Olsen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Vernon Alligood and brother Birger Reslow Olsen. Ettie was very proud of her Danish heritage and enjoyed many social activities with her Danish American Friends in the Atlanta area. She was quite active and enjoyed making new friends in many activities such as water aerobics, garage sales, and the dog park while her dogs Coco and Lexie played. She enjoyed traveling and had visited many places in the world but was most fond of ocean cruises and sailing the Caribbean. Many that knew her acknowledge that she was quite spunky but also a compassionate and elegant lady. She is survived by her son, Michael Kim Alligood (wife Andrea Alligood); daughter Sheila Alligood McDonald (husband Tryggvi McDonald): grandsons Wade, Chad, Graham Alligood and Pierce and Dylan Mcdonald: great-grandchildren Fallon and Orson Alligood. Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Services will be held at a later date. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

