





ALLGOOD, Robert



Robert "Bob" Hanks Allgood of Fulton County passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He lived a full life of 96 years, deeply loved by many family and friends, whose life he touched along the way.



Bob was born December 15, 1925 in Opelika, Alabama to Ernest Willie Allgood and Mattie Eleanor Hanks Allgood. In 1943, following high school, Bob attended Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) for two quarters before enlisting in the Army Air Corps at the age of 17. Bob would serve in the Asiatic-Pacific campaign during World War Two, where he was stationed in Guam by the war's end. In 1946 he returned home with an honorable discharge.



Using the GI Bill, Bob returned to A.P.I. earning a degree in civil engineering. While at school, Bob met his first wife Mary Noble Hall, who he married on June 11, 1950. After graduation, they would leave Auburn for Birmingham, AL where their son Robert "Bobby" Allgood was later born in 1953.



Shortly after Bobby's birth, the family moved to Montgomery, AL, where Bob worked as an engineer for the federal government building roads and bridges, while simultaneously continuing in the Army Reserves, Corps of Engineers. He proudly served in the Army Reserves for 36 more years—graduating from the Air War College in 1979 and rising through the ranks to Colonel before retiring in 1982. Following the end of his service, Bob and family moved to Georgia, where he worked as a civil engineer for the Cobb County School District. Mary Noble, his wife of 39 years, would pass away in 1989. Bob continued working for Cobb County School District until his full retirement in January of 1993.



After moving to Georgia, Bob joined Roswell United Methodist Church—a community he would cherish and serve faithfully for the rest of his life. It was there that he met and married his second love, Dr. Martha Jane Little, on August 16, 1997. They enjoyed 23 wonderful years together before Martha passed in March 2021.



Bob was admired for his kindness, intellect, curiosity, and love of storytelling. He particularly enjoyed studying genealogy, a passion that led him to join the Sons of the American Revolution and serve as Piedmont Chapter Treasurer and Historian, among other roles. He traveled extensively and gave generously to numerous Christian charities throughout his lifetime.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents, brothers John Alexander Allgood and James Louie Allgood, first wife Mary Noble Allgood, second wife Dr. Martha Jane Little Allgood, and son Robert Noble Allgood. He is survived by his daughter-in-law Gayle Allgood, grandchildren Andrea Carter (Jay), Neal Allgood (Jayme), and Shannon Ray (Collin); great-grandchildren Anna Allgood, Maya Carter, Benjamin Allgood, and soon-to-arrive Aster Ray, as well as an extended family of nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held at Roswell United Methodist Church on Tuesday, October 11th at 10:00 AM ET followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM ET. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 CT at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1000 E Samford Avenue, Auburn, Alabama 36830. Donations can be made to Roswell United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice; however, flowers are also welcome.