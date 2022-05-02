ALLGOOD, Brad "Paw Paw"



Brad "Paw Paw" Allgood, of Covington, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the age of 55. Brad was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed riding four-wheelers, camping, and going to his cabin. He was goofy and was always cracking himself up. Brad was devoted to his family and worked hard to give them an easy life. He was a loving husband, wonderful daddy, and adored his granddaughters. In addition, Brad had a big heart for his beloved dog, Quinnie Pop. He took great pride in all of his girls.



Brad is survived by his wife, Lisa Smith Allgood; daughters, Lauren Bingham (Keith), Alex Vaughan (Eric), Jessica Allgood; granddaughters, Lily Bingham, Kenslee Bingham, Preslee Vaughan, Bradlee Vaughan, Autree Vaughan, Lacee Vaughan, Willow Allgood; parents, Johnny and Lana Malone Allgood; brother, Grant Allgood (Tami); mother-in-law, Brenda Smith; sister-in-law, Angie Middlebrooks; brothers-in-law, Tony Smith, Ashley Smith; and several nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service for Brad was held Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 4:00 PM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with David Allgood and Randell Allgood officiating. Friends were invited to visit with the family at the funeral home two hours prior to his service from 2:00 – 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to University of Georgia -School of Law, Scott Brown Memorial Scholarship, 225 Herty Dr., Athens, GA 30602-6012.



