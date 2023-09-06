Alley, William

Obituaries
ALLEY, William

William Edward Alley passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 28, 2023, in Chattanooga. Born September 25, 1947, Ed began working at age 12 to help support his family, forgoing his interests in basketball and tennis. He graduated from Brainerd High School and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he was president of Kappa Sigma fraternity and in ROTC. He served in the Army for 15 years, reaching the rank of Captain. After college, he made his home in Atlanta for 50 years, running in the Peachtree Road Race for three decades. Through his integrity, honesty, and self-sacrifice, he had a successful career in sales, which enabled him to share his happiest years raising his two children.

He is survived by daughter, Dr. Katherine Alley; son, Louis (Hanah) Alley; and sister, Rosalyn Alley McNeel.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Chattanooga National Cemetery, officiated by The Reverend John H. Bonner III. Arrangements are by Cremation Center of Chattanooga, 1345 Hickory Valley Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421.

