Allers, Christopher

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ALLERS, Dr. Christopher T. "Chris"

Dr. Christopher T. Allers, 60, of Stone Mountain, passed away on April 9, 2023, after he lost his battle with cancer of almost two years.

Christopher was born on January 5, 1963 in Boston. His parents were Norman T. Allers and Barbara E. Allers. After Christopher graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1981, he went on to study Psychology at Florida State University. He then completed his Ph.D. in Counseling from Georgia State University.

After graduating with a Ph.D. in Counseling, he worked with other community leaders to start the nonprofit organization Positive Impact Health Centers. At the same time, he had already begun his private practice in helping people with mental health counseling. In 1996, he took on the responsibility of helping St. Luke's Church to create a new nonprofit called Crossroads Community Ministries. From there he went on to have a successful leadership career at United Way. Since 2010, he has been a partner at Advantage Consulting helping nonprofits and government organizations achieve community impact.

In 1993, Christopher met Justin Allers and they got married in 1997.

Christopher is survived by loving family members.

There is a private ceremony being held by the family to remember and celebrate the impactful life of Christopher Allers.

