Allen, Willard

ALLEN, Sr., Willard Charlton



During his 91 years of life covering much of the 20th into the 21st centuries, Mr. Allen witnessed and experienced not only a lot of changes but also the historic events of those times. Born in 1929, he grew up as a farm boy during the Great Depression in rural North Carolina in a large, busy and loving family. During WWII his father moved the family near the army base in Oklahoma while doing civilian work for the military. This ignited a strong love for and a desire to serve this country which he had the opportunity to do in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict, training fighter pilots in Strategic Command.



After service, Mr. Allen travelled, a joy he kept his entire life, to see and get to know this country. Upon returning home to North Carolina, Mr. Allen met the love of his life, Carolyn Jarman, while teaching dance for Arthur Murray Dance Studios becoming lifelong partners on the dance floor and off. They were known for their grace and beauty on the floor teaching many through their church the beauty and love of dance. Together they travelled settling in Atlanta in 1964 raising three loving children. He worked hard to provide for his family his entire life instilling a strong work ethics and desire to serve in all his children.



He loved this country, his family, travel, dance, music; and was fascinated with astronomy, physics and technology. He kept up with new theories and built his own computer from scratch updating it himself when new software was developed. He did volunteer work for his church and community, played softball for many years and had a killer sense of humor that won him many friends.



He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of 64 years, three children, one beautiful granddaughter and a large extended family, as well as many friends and neighbors all of whom will miss and treasure his impact on their lives. He died of natural causes November 28th, 2020.





