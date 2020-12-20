ALLEN, Warren Whitfield



Warren Whitfield Allen, 73, of Woodstock, GA passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020.



Warren was born on July 5, 1947, in Gastonia, NC, the son of Harry T. and Martha Allen and the younger brother of Harry, Jr. and Virginia. The family moved when Warren was a young child to Forsyth, GA, where he spent his school years through 10th grade. He graduated from Sewanee Military Academy in Sewanee, TN, and spent four years at Emory University in Atlanta, GA.



After serving in the U.S. Army in Goeppingen, Germany, Warren settled in Atlanta and had a varied career…H.G. Hastings Nursery, C&S National Bank, residential development and construction, and Compliance Officer with J.C. Bradford Brokerage and then Raymond James Financial Services, from which he retired in 2012.



Warren was married in 1969 to Barbara Bloom, his home-town girl. They had two daughters, Amy and Meredith (Josh) and two granddaughters, Teegan and Ryan.



He was a lifelong Methodist and a member of Hickory Flat United Methodist Church. Warren was an Eagle Scout, a lover of the outdoors, hiking, fishing, camping, dogs, reading and family. His family and friends will miss his generous nature, his always helping the underdog, and his wonderful sense of humor.



Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Harry T. and Martha Allen.



In addition to his wife, daughters and grandchildren, he is survived by his brother, Harry T. Allen, Jr. (Diane); his sister, Virginia Allen Callaway; and three nieces, Rhonda Wood, Victoria Wolle and Tolly Beckett.



A private service for the family will be held in the coming weeks at Northside Chapel in Roswell. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/NCFHLIVE/. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



