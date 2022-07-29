ALLEN, Richard Curtis



Richard Curtis Allen, 80, of Sandy Springs, GA passed away on July 22, 2022 following a brave, lengthy battle with heart and liver disease. Richard (Dick) was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on January 6, 1942 to Russell and Mary Allen. After graduating from East Tennessee State University, Dick worked in outdoor advertising before pursuing a real estate career. His curiosity and thirst for knowledge made him an endless source of information about business, politics and the ways of the world. He was a passionate supporter of the University of Tennessee Volunteers. Dick was a devoted husband and father who was unwaveringly supportive of his sons' pursuits as well as those of his grandchildren. An unapologetic Democrat, he always tried to understand people with different opinions and perspectives, bringing that same willingness to explore his Christian faith. He served in leadership capacities at both Covenant and Good Shepherd Presbyterian Churches; and in recent years, was a member of Sandy Springs Christian Church. He was also a member of the Rotary Club for over thirty years. Dick is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Wells Allen; his two sons, Patrick Allen (Amy) and Sam Allen (Sarah); his five grandchildren, Jackson, Cooper, Katie Grace, Bailey and Anna Leigh; his sister, Betty Allen; and other cherished family members and friends. If desired, donations may be made to SSCC or Annandale Village in Suwanee.

