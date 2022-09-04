ajc logo
Allen, Patricia

ALLEN, Patricia

Patricia Ann Allen passed away August 26, 2022 after her declining health over the past year. Born in 1933, she was the beloved daughter of the late Ruth and John McConnell of Stone Mountain, GA. Pat grew up in Decatur where she attended Decatur Girls High. Pat was a loving mother to her 2 children and 3 step children. She was a devoted grandmother to her 5 grandchildren and 5 step-grandchildren. She and her husband, Cary Allen (deceased) enjoyed living on the golf course of the Atlanta Athletic Club where they were avid golfers, Pat was also a member of the women's 18 hole group. Pat spent many years as a decorator putting the finishing touch on many family homes. Pat also enjoyed other talents including cooking, entertaining friends and going all out to decorate her home for each holiday. She was predeceased by her daughter, Patty Hatchett; and Patty's son, Brain Hatchett; and is survived by her son, Jonny Carroll and his wife Peggy; Vicki Inman stepdaughter; Dee Allen stepson and his wife Beth; and Susan Miller stepdaughter and her husband Jeff; and ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Pat donated her body to Emory Medical School and Emory will determine a date for her to be cremated. Following the cremation, the family will have a small family memorial celebrating her life.

