ALLEN, Neal M.



July 16, 1933 - January 23, 2022



The world lost a wonderful man when Neal passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday January 23, 2022. He was in the loving company of his two daughters and son-in-law and, thanks to Compassus Hospice, was not in pain when he left us. Anyone who knew Neal - knows what a kind, smart, and generous person he was. His death has left a huge hole in our hearts and lives. Neal was quiet but had a great, and very dry, sense of humor. He was a voracious reader (including his daily Wall Street Journal), loved history, was fascinated by railroads and, until 1997, when he auctioned off his stamp collection, was an avid philatelist. Neal was born in Queens, NY. He lived in, and attended public schools in, NY and NJ until 1949 when his family moved to Syracuse, NY and he transferred to a private military school called Manlius. He completed high school and graduated from Manlius in June 1951. He earned an NROTC scholarship which allowed him to enroll in Dartmouth in September 1951. He graduated from Dartmouth in 1955 and served in the Navy for 3 years and was discharged from active duty in 1958 with the rank of Junior Lieutenant. He spent another 5 years in the reserve, and in 1963, was discharged as a Full Lieutenant. After completing active duty, he moved to NYC and took a job as a trainee in the Trust Investment Department at New York Trust Company. Neal met his wife (Joan Audrey Wheaton) while at a piano bar in NYC. They married on April 4, 1959 and lived in NYC until 1961 when they moved to Westfield, NJ. He completed his MBA at NY University in 1962 and in 1969 was promoted to Vice President of the Trust Investment Department of Chemical Bank. Over time, he became disillusioned with the commute from NJ into NYC and began looking for opportunities outside the city. In 1972, he accepted a position in Atlanta, GA as VP at Citizens & Southern Investment Counseling; a subsidiary of C&S Bank. Neal and Joan built a home in Indian Hills subdivision, in Cobb County, GA, where they lived for 40 years before moving a few miles away in 2013 to Sterling Estates. In December of 1978, Neal was one of 9 employees who purchased the Institutional Money Management business from C&S Bank and founded Invesco Capital Management. This involved a lot of work, and risk, but proved to be a very successful venture and one which he loved. Even after retiring from Invesco in 1992, he continued to be involved in investments; including weekly investment luncheons and discussing investments with his friends in AA and at Sterling. Neal had a large, and diverse, group of friends that he met over the years through his investment and philanthropic work, AA and through his time spent at Sterling Estates and at his lake house in Blue Ridge, GA. Neal was member of the AA program and celebrated 41 years of sobriety on November 19, 2021. Neal was preceded in death by his wife Joan W. Allen (2014), his parents, Doris (1933) and Paul Allen (1948), his step brother Robert S. Weekes and his brother Paul Weekes. Surviving him are his daughters: Tracy Allen (Phillip Daw) and Elena Cass, His granddaughters McKala and Camryn Cass, his brother Robert Weekes and his nephews and niece; Jim Wheaton, Beth Wolfe, Justin Weekes and Jonathan Weekes and the countless friends that he has met over the years. Per Neal's wishes a Celebration of Life party will be held on Monday April 4, 2022 in the Arctic Ballroom at the GA Aquarium from 11:30 AM - 3:30 PM. We hope that everyone will be able to come, and join us in remembering and celebrating his life. Please bring your fond memories, funny stories and appetite - It will be a wonderful chance for all of us to gather and reminisce about him; a kind and wonderful man who is missed by all. Neal was incredibly generous and donated to many charities. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to one of the MANY charitable organizations that he supported over the years: listed are 3 that were close to his heart - the Humane Society of Blue Ridge (HSBR). Gifts to the HSBR can be made (online at https://hsbr.kindful.com/? campaign=1179600 (or mailed to HSBR, PO Box 2126, Blue Ridge, GA 30513), Children's Hospital of Atlanta (CHOA). Gifts to CHOA can be made online at give.choa.org/nealallen (or mailed to: CHOA, Attn: Latrice Clark Jordan, 1575 Northeast Expressway, Atlanta, GA 30329) or to the Georgia/ South Carolina Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF)



https://jdrfgeorgiasouthcarolina. ejoinme.org/NealAllen



