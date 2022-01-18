Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Allen, Marie

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ALLEN (MCPHERSON), Marie

Celebration of Life for Mrs. Marie Antoinette McPherson Allen was born on October 9, 1946, and peacefully entered into eternal rest on January 12, 2022, at the age of 75. She was the middle child of the late Arthur McPherson and Elaine Holloman McPherson. Those left to cherish her memories are daughter Candace (Christopher) Coles; son, Chauncey Albert Holloman (Earnestine). Grandchildren Christian, Maria and Jordan. Marie was preceded in death by her husband Edgar Lee Allen. Sister Barbara McPherson Nash and nephew Brain Nash. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 1 PM at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30314. Public viewing will be held on today at the mortuary from 9 AM to 7 PM. Service entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 404-691-3810.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

alfonsodawsonmortuary.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Few, Moses
1h ago
Gamble, Annette
1h ago
Moody, William
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top