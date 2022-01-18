Allen, Marie

ALLEN (MCPHERSON), Marie



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Marie Antoinette McPherson Allen was born on October 9, 1946, and peacefully entered into eternal rest on January 12, 2022, at the age of 75. She was the middle child of the late Arthur McPherson and Elaine Holloman McPherson. Those left to cherish her memories are daughter Candace (Christopher) Coles; son, Chauncey Albert Holloman (Earnestine). Grandchildren Christian, Maria and Jordan. Marie was preceded in death by her husband Edgar Lee Allen. Sister Barbara McPherson Nash and nephew Brain Nash. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 1 PM at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30314. Public viewing will be held on today at the mortuary from 9 AM to 7 PM. Service entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 404-691-3810.

