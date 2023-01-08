ALLEN, Leota "Lee"



Leota "Lee" Allen of Sandy Springs, GA passed away January 3, 2023, aged 92 years. Born in Missouri, at a young age her family moved to San Francisco where she attended elementary and high school. She attended Lee University in Tennessee where she met her husband and graduated with an Associate's Degree. Many years later, she earned a Bachelor's Degree at Georgia State. Lee Allen worked in Atlanta as an executive assistant at Lockheed Martin and at Northside Hospital. She is survived by her three children, Mark, Steve and Dr. Carol Tobias; by seven grandchildren who knew her as "Ginny," and by one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Jack Allen; and by her brother, Fred Popejoy of Spokane, WA. The family will host a visitation on Friday, January 13, from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Sandy Springs Chapel Funeral Home, 136 Mount Vernon Highway, Atlanta 30328. Services will be held Saturday, January 14, at 2 PM at the Sandy Springs Chapel Funeral Home with interment following in Arlington Memorial Park.



