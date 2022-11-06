ALLEN, Lee



Lee Treadwell Allen passed away quietly in his sleep on November 1, 2022 at the age of 90. His passing was at the home that he shared with his wife, Betsy, of 60 years. He is survived by his wife Betsy; his four children, Paul, Mark, Rebecca, and Sue; as well as his grandchildren, Amber, Adelaide, Paul, Austin, Colin, Brandon, Hannah, CJ, and Grace. He has three great-grandchildren, Sean, Ryan, and Conner. Lee was born April 5, 1932. As a youth he enjoyed building model airplanes. As a young adult his older brother Dean gifted him a Chevrolet that was manufactured the year of his birth; he was hooked on antique 1932 Chevys from then on. He attended GA Tech and received a masters degree in Aerospace Engineering. Later he pursued and secured a medical degree from Emory. He spent the rest of his working life serving as a surgeon of Urology at DeKalb Medical Center in Decatur, GA. After retirement, in 1998, Lee enjoyed family time, working on his antique Chevys, and woodworking. Lee was a faithful husband and father from start to finish and will be fondly remembered and missed.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to St. Judes Hospital or Salvation Army.



Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of the service.



