ALLEN, John T.



Home Going Service will be held on Wednesday August 31, 2022 11:00 AM, at Zion Grove Baptist Church 2519 Old Toney Rd. Ellenwood, GA 30294. Interment, Forest Hills Mem'l Garden. Visitation, Tuesday, August 30, 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Meadows Mortuary Inc, Atlanta, GA.