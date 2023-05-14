ALLEN, JoDeal "Jo"



JoDeal "Jo" Allen, age 79, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born in Hartford Kentucky and moved to Georgia in 1962. She was a nurse, devoted mother and grandmother and affectionately known as JoJo. She is survived by her children, Lark Allen Morgan (Bernie), Jody Allen Zakas (Peter), and Ermal Kendall Allen jr. (Jennifer); siblings: Gail Mansfield Toye (John), Laura Mansfield Franklin (Terry), Charlie Bill Mansfield (Phyllis), and Sally Greer Porter (cousin); grandchildren: Jonathan Morgan (Blair), Kailey Nawyn (Eric), Drew Morgan, Alayna DeReimer (Mike), Allen JoJo Morgan, Bryson Yong (Kaitlyn), Erin Allen, Kenny Allen, Anna Deal Allen, and Shelley Jo Albertson (Blake); and great-grandchildren: Weston, Ella, and Noah Morgan. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on May 18, 2023 at Shallowford Presbyterian Church located at 2375 Shallowford Road, NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30345. Burial will be at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Jo's family is grateful for the care she received the last few years at AG Rhodes. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be mailed to AG Rhodes/Wesley Woods on 1819 Clifton Rd., Atlanta 30329 or agrhodes.org

