Allen, Jo Ann

ALLEN (SCOTT), Jo Ann



Jo Ann Allen, nee Scott, beloved wife of Robert Allen of Cumming, GA, was reunited with her siblings and parents on November 22, 2023, at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and seven sisters.



She is survived by her husband and life-long love, Bob; brother-in-law, Eddie Allen and wife, Flo; and numerous nieces, nephews, and grands. Bob and Jo met through work and married in 1961. Although not blessed with children of their own, Jo and Bob were the undisputed favorite aunt and uncle to their extended family and doted on their beloved dogs, Mitzi, Buffy, and Criquet. Jo was blessed with the many friendships she made through work, golf, and bowling and was an avid Atlanta Braves and Falcons fan. She will be missed by so many. Bob and his family would like to thank their many friends and neighbors who have offered their love, countless meals, and unending acts of kindness and compassion. Bob and Jo like to say that if wealth is measured by family and friends, then they are rich beyond belief.



There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart of Hospice North Atlanta, may be made in her honor.



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