ALLEN, Jeffrey



(02/01/1925–06/22/2021)



On June 22, 2021, we lost a great one. Our father, Jeffrey Joseph Allen, passed on at home with his family gathered around him. Dad's life began with tremendous adversity of which he overcame. He lost his father during the height of the Great Depression in 1934. Dad was nine years old. Playing and sometimes having to fight in the streets of New York City, he grew up tough; he could have gone wayward – but he didn't. Dad was imbued with an unshakeable moral compass and knew the necessity of a close-knit, loving, caring family. His mother, Annette Allen, older sister, Muriel and he had to work hard to get by. Duty called as he turned 18. Dad enlisted in the Army in 1943. Learning how to shoot by way of a broomstick, he was later dispatched to Normandy, France – August 1944 – with the 3rd tank battalion under General Cherry. Dad fought his way through the Battle of the Bulge and then the Battle of Bastogne where his unit was finally rescued by General Patton. Dad's fearless genes and sense of duty were explosive as he was awarded two Purple Heart medals and then the Bronze Star for having saved four wounded soldiers under intense mortar fire. Our hero….Over the next several decades, Dad received a BA in Journalism from Adelphi University and graduated on June 14, 1950. He entered the textile industry, and Dad's career flourished as he became one of the top U.S. textile salesmen.



Dad married our mother, Margaret Marshall of Toronto, Canada and they were married for 13 years. They had three children. Dad is survived by Dr. Joseph Allen of Decatur, Barbara Allen of Smyrna, Billy Allen and spouse, Susanna, and grandson, Dakota Allen of Sandy Springs, GA. Dad was remarried to Barbara Deems of Parkersburg, West Virginia on July 4, 1968. They remained married until her passing in November 2010. They had one son, Tyler Allen.



Dad made sure we understood duty, honor, family and to never give up on oneself. Family always came first, but Dad was also passionate about golf, Turner Classic Movies, laughing with family and friends, Frank Sinatra and chocolate! To be sure, Dad was a one of a kind, rare breed, indeed. Dad will be missed more than he could ever imagine and loved eternally.



The Allen family is having a Celebration of Life at the Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 on Saturday, July 24, 2021.



Visitation is from 1PM – 2PM, The Celebration of Life is from 2PM- 3PM.For more information and to leave condolences, please go to www.sandyspringschapel.com. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org.

