ALLEN, Jason Robert



Jason Robert Allen, 48, of Brookhaven, GA. passed away on Saturday, the 3rd of September 2022.



Born in Brooksville, FL. on May 20, 1974. Jason was the son of Vern and Susan Allen. Jason lived his younger years in Brooksville, Land O Lakes and Tampa, FL. He was a fun loving and bright child. When he was a teenager, he moved to VA. with his mother and attended and graduated from Randolph Macon Military Academy. After graduating high school, Jason returned to FL. and attended college at USF. He headed to Atlanta in his 20's and lived there for the rest of his life.



Jason is preceded in death by his mother, Susan, his grandmothers, Marthe Allen and Kay Patterson, his uncle, E.J. Allen. He is survived by his father, Vern Allen; stepmother, Leslie Allen; brother, Travis Allen; sister, Lia Allen; uncle, Charles Allen; aunt, Donna Allen, 10 cousins, 3 aunts, 2 uncles and most importantly his close friend, Robin Hendrix, who he relied on for over 20 years. Of course, all the Savik dogs that Jason loved throughout his life.



In lieu of flowers, family would like donations made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Friends are cordially invited to a celebration of life from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM then reception to follow from 12 PM to 2:00 PM on September 18, 2022 at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE Sandy Springs, GA., 30320, 404-851-9900.



