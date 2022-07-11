ALLEN, Imogene Smith



Imogene Smith Allen, 91 of Lawrenceville, GA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Imogene was preceded in death by her husband of over 51 years, Howard Allen; her parents, Benjamin Russell Smith and Verba Lou Smith; and her brothers, Benjamin Howard Smith and Wardie Franklin Smith. She is survived by her sons, Charles Keith Allen (Amanda Allen) and Ronald Layne Allen; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great great-nieces and nephews; Cecilia, and special neighbors, friends and church members. She graduated from Conyers High School and attended Georgia Teachers College. Imogene performed many volunteer activities in her life including MYF counselor, member of Conyers Junior Service League, Cub Scout Den Mother, children Sunday School teacher, member of Wesley Service Guild, PTA member with much of that time serving as an officer, Gwinnett Medical Center, and The American Cancer Society. Imogene loved her church, Lawrenceville First United Methodist where she was a member of the JOY Class since 1968, member of The Very Special People group, member of the Mary Martha Circle, and a volunteer in the Grace Arbor Program. She was an avid member of North GA Emmaus Committee. Imogene served in the capacity of secretary during her working years at Bibb Manuracturing Co. (where she received the nickname, Sunshine), Kaiser Aluminum Chemical Sales, Inc., The Georgia Marble Co., Conyers First United Methodist Church, and Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office. She retired from the District Attorney's office in Dec. 1995 after serving almost 18 yrs. In that office she was affectionately called "Mama" or "Miss Imogene." She served under three different District Attorneys, the last being Danny Porter. After retiring, Imogene took some drawing lessons, wrote some poetry and enjoyed some traveling with her husband, Howard. Her greatest desire at her passing was for her family and friends to be able to say she made a difference in the world. Imogene had a special gift of smiling at everyone she met and likewise loving them. Her motto in life was "God loves you and so do I." She shared her love with many people, exemplifying the scripture verse, "God is Love."In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2127, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 and designated to Grace Arbor. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Please check back for updated information as it becomes available. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



