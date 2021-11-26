ALLEN, Fred



Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Fred Douglas Allen, age 77, of Atlanta, GA, will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021, 3:00 PM in our chapel. Reverend Gregory A. Sutton Officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. He was a resident of Milwaukee, WI for more than 40 years before moving to Atlanta, GA in 2018. He was a member of Believers In Christ Ministries in Milwaukee, WI and Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA. Mr. Allen is survived by his wife, Linda Stewart and a host of other relatives. Live Streaming Link: https://youtu.be/j4CDrwzFF2w. Viewing TODAY from 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.



