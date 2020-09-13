ALLEN, Emmett Lee In loving memory, we celebrate the life of Emmett Lee Allen. Emmett, 86, passed away on Sept. 6, 2020 in Smyrna, Georgia. Emmett was born in Atlanta, Georgia at Georgia Baptist Hospital on April 7, 1934, son of PVT Fred and Mrs. Juanita Allen. Emmett's father, Fred, a paratrooper in the 517th Airborne, died in WWII. Emmett grew up in Atlanta, Georgia with time spent in College Park, Georgia where he was a star football player for the College Park Rams. After high school, Emmett attended The University of Wyoming where he played football. Go Cowboys! Once home, he joined the United States Army where he was a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. After 3 years of service in the Army, he enrolled and then graduated from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law in Atlanta. Emmett was employed by Delta Airlines 34 wonderful years, where his co-workers lovingly called him "Squatty". On May 14, 1955, Emmett wed the love of his life, Helen David Allen of Lakewood Heights. They shared 65 glorious years together. In January 1971, Emmett and Helen welcomed their only child, Angela into the world. Emmett enjoyed time with family and friends and especially loving his only grandchild, Payton. His passion for the all things Golf, especially during Master's week, was glaring. His love for the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Southern Eagles profound. He was the life of the party and a friend to all who knew him. Gracious and kind, Emmett was truly a gift to all who had the fortunate opportunity to know him. Emmett is survived by his loving wife Helen David Allen, daughter Angela Allen Hoglund and granddaughter Payton Simone Hoglund who reside in Sandy Springs, Georgia. He is also survived by his sister, Shalimar Hoppe Osorio, brother-in-law Fernando Osorio and his brother Charles Hoppe, who reside in Smyrna, Georgia. He is proceeded in death by his parents PVT Fred and Mrs. Juanita Allen, of Atlanta, Georgia and his sister, Joy Allen Patterson of Columbus, Indiana. In celebration of our loving Emmett, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org . When donating, please reference "In memory of Emmett Lee Allen". Emmett made the selfless sacrifice to donate his body to the Emory School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a future date.

