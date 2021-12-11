Allen, Emma

ajc logo
Mother Emma Eliza Allen, age 104, a lifelong resident of Conyers, GA peacefully transitioned on December 6, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, 1:00 PM at Sims Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 61 Sims Chapel Road, Covington, GA 30014. Reverend Cecil J. Rozier, Sr., Pastor, Bishop Dante Smith, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Church Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at her residence at 12:00 Noon. Visitation, Saturday, December 11, 2021, 12:00 Noon until 6:00 PM. Mother Allen leaves to cherish her fondest memories; two children, Cora, and Robert Louis; one stepdaughter, Willie Albert; two adoptees: Rev. Ocie Cunningham and Deacon Arthur Farley; three grandchildren, Cynthia and Douglas Jones, Cora Fennoy and John Walter Davis–several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; cousins, friends, and numerous others to mourn her passing. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, GA, 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

