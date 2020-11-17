Allen, Elizabeth

ALLEN (SANDERS), Elizabeth "Betty"



Elizabeth Sanders Allen, 90, wife of Hiram C. Allen III, passed away peacefully at home on November 14, 2020. Betty grew up in Culloden, GA, graduating from Mary Persons High School then attending GSCW and Georgia Business College for business skills. She was a secretary for McCampbell and Company when she met and then married Hikie Allen. They have been married over 67 years. Betty was quite active in the Cotillion Club, DeKalb Junior League, various Bridge and Garden Clubs, and Decatur Presbyterian Church for many years. She is survived by her husband, Hikie, her daughter Peggy Swearingen, her daughter Sandy Allen, and son Hikie Allen IV and their families including four grandchildren. Contributions can be made to Decatur Presbyterian Church and Hemophilia of Georgia in lieu of flowers.

