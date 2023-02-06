ALLEN, Dorothy
Ms. Dorothy Allen of Mableton, GA entered into rest on February 2, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, 1 PM, in our Cascade Chapel. Viewing Thursday, February 9, 2023, 1 - 7 PM, with a Wake from 5 - 7 to at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: Credit: State Rep. Esther Panitch / Contributed
Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services