ALLEN, Dorothy



Ms. Dorothy Allen of Mableton, GA entered into rest on February 2, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, 1 PM, in our Cascade Chapel. Viewing Thursday, February 9, 2023, 1 - 7 PM, with a Wake from 5 - 7 to at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com



