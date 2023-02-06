X
Allen, Dorothy

1 hour ago

ALLEN, Dorothy

Ms. Dorothy Allen of Mableton, GA entered into rest on February 2, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, 1 PM, in our Cascade Chapel. Viewing Thursday, February 9, 2023, 1 - 7 PM, with a Wake from 5 - 7 to at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

