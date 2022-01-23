Allen, Dorothy

LITTLE, Dorothy Allen



Mrs. Dorothy Allen Little of Decatur died January 16, 2022. She is survived by her children, Richard A. Little, Barbara Little Newton, Robert E. Little, and ten grandchildren. Mrs. Little was a graduate of the University of Alabama and a public-school teacher. She was married to her beloved husband, Farris Richard Little, for almost 49 years and was a devoted mother and grandmother. She attended Westminster Presbyterian Church. Interment and family graveside service, Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made to Camp Westminster or the Missions Fund, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1438 Sheridan Road, NE, Atlanta, 30324.

