ALLEN, Carleton



Carleton Frederick Allen, of Atlanta, passed away at home on April 17, 2023. He lived a full and passionate life as a loving husband and father, doting grandfather and accomplished businessman. He was fiercely devoted to his wife, Elizabeth with whom he raised their three children and enjoyed great adventures throughout their 47-year marriage. Those fortunate to have known Carl were drawn to his fun and playful spirit. He was larger than life, generous and endearing.



Carl was born to Carleton Frederick Allen and Dorothy Bennett Allen on December 11, 1942 in Riverdale, Maryland and grew up in Dansville, New York. He was a legend with a heart the size of Texas, the one of seven children no babysitter could contain, and the life of the party. It would be impossible to list all of the qualities that made Carl such a magnetic man.



Carl graduated from Dansville High School and attended Rochester Institute of Technology on a wrestling scholarship. On the day of registration, he chose the shortest line available which was chemistry. Patience was not one of his virtues. As it turns out, he was a gifted scientist and earned a degree in chemistry. Carl then joined Mobil Oil Corporation as a polymer engineer.



Carl founded Heritage Bag Company in Dallas, Texas. It became the largest supplier of industrial and institutional can liners in the United States. Carl then formed Heritage Plastics and revolutionized the use of minerals in plastics. It remains the largest manufacturer of mineral based concentrates in the world, as well as a global leader in biopolymers.



Carl was a New York state wrestling champion and also lettered in football, track, and tennis. Carl was an avid hunter, angler and outdoorsman. Being competitive, he rarely declined a tennis match, round of golf or game of pool. Carl traveled the world and loved to introduce family and friends to his favorite destinations.



As a philanthropist, Carl established a tradition of commitment and service to numerous causes and charities. The impact of his kindness and the opportunities offered by his businesses to thousands of employees and their families is beyond measure. Carl's generosity and loyalty knew no bounds, and he quietly changed the lives of so many throughout his life.



Carl was predeceased by his parents and his brother, William Eugene Allen. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; and his children, Jessica Allen Jones, son-in-law, Justin Paschal Jones, and sons, John Thomas Andrew Allen and David Bennett Allen; and Carl's beloved grandchildren, Gunner Surdyk Jones, Everett McCaleb Jones, Lennox Elizabeth Jones and Bennett Alexander Jones; his siblings, Lawrence Lee Allen, Judith Allen Bush, Carol Allen Preston, Michael Thomas Allen and Patrick John Didas; and a wealth of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends whom he cherished. He is also survived by two children from a previous marriage, Carleton Albert Allen and Marjorie Allen Grassie.



A service and reception will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM, at the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30305.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.



