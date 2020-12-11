ALLEN, Bobbie E.



Bobbie E. Allen, 70, passed on December 4, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, 11:00 am, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Interment, Carver Memorial, Jonesboro, Ga. Visitation, December 11, 4-8 pm. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.

