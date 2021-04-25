Allen, Bettye

ALLEN (SMITH), Bettye



Bettye Smith Allen passed away on April 21, 2021 with her cousin and dear friend, Linda Hopping, by her side. Bettye was born April 9, 1933, in Jackson, Mississippi, to Bobbie and George William Smith Sr. She graduated from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi in 1953 and began a lifetime of teaching (primarily in the Atlanta Public School System). Bettye married William "Earl" Allen in 1958 in Atlanta, Georgia. They were members of Lakeside Country Club and enjoyed golf. Her husband passed away only eight years after they married.



Bettye later joined Rivermont Golf Club in John's Creek, Georgia, and enjoyed playing golf with her many friends. She was very close to her brother and sister-in-law's immediate and extended family, had a very tight knit group of girlfriends, and cared for many cats throughout her lifetime. Bettye was an avid fan of the Braves, Falcons and Georgia Tech football.



She is preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Allen; parents, Bobbie Field and George William Smith, Sr.; brother, George William Smith Jr.; sister-in-law, Lucy Lindsey Smith; and her good friends Patricia Henle, Jane Wooten, and Jarrot Lindsey. She is survived by her niece, Lindsey Smith Gardner (Tom); her nephew, Doug Arren Smith (Jan); three great nieces, several great great nieces and nephews, and her cousin and close friend, Linda Hopping. She is also survived by her best friend Lee Lindsey and family; as well as her loyal cat, Callie.



Bettye will be laid to rest with her husband. Her graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery in South Atlanta at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday April 28, 2021.

