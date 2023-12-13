Obituaries

All, Mary

File photo
File photo
Dec 13, 2023

ALL, Mary Eleanor Swain

Mary Eleanor Swain All passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at the age of 89, in Marietta, Georgia. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 1 PM, at St. James Episcopal Church. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 1 PM in Fain Cemetery. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. James Episcopal Church are appreciated.

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Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Calhoun

535 Red Bud Road, N.E.

Calhoun, GA

30701

https://www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com

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