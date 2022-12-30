ALI, Sr., John
Mr. John A. Ali, Sr., age 92, of Southwest Atlanta, passed December 24, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, January 3, 11 AM, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 928 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW. Interment Westview Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday, January 2, 2023, 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Drive SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.
Funeral Home Information
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA
30311
https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
