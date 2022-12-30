ALI, Sr., John



Mr. John A. Ali, Sr., age 92, of Southwest Atlanta, passed December 24, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, January 3, 11 AM, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 928 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW. Interment Westview Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday, January 2, 2023, 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Drive SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.

