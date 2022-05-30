ajc logo
X

Alhadeff, Heather

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ALHADEFF, Heather LeAnne

Heather LeAnne Alhadeff passed away on May 28, 2022 after a courageous battle with Leukemia. Survivors include: husband, Miguel Christie; and son Aquiles; mother Jean Alhadeff (Efrom Prater); father Steve Alhadeff (Kathie); sister Naomi Alhadeff (Ryan); brother Noah Alhadeff (BatEl); sister Marlene (Jamie) Green; sister Lisa Jacobson; many nieces and nephews, cousins and hundreds of friends. A native of Atlanta, Heather received her undergraduate degree from Georgia State and master's degree from Georgia Tech. At MARTA, she served as the Assistant General Manager of Planning for four years. She was an accomplished transportation planner and recognized expert in land use planning, transportation engineering, and urban design. She had deep public sector experience, including past roles as the City of Atlanta's Director of Transportation Planning, Central Atlanta Progress' Director of Transportation Management, Senior Planner at the Atlanta Regional Commission, and the Federal Highway Administration. She directed the creation and adoption of the Connect Atlanta Plan, Downtown Parking Plan, and has worked on the Atlanta StreetCar, Regional On-Board Transit Survey, Columbus Public Involvement Plan, Multimodal Passenger Terminal, Express Bus Routing, and Soccer in the Streets. She was the recipient of numerous awards including the PEDS Golden Shoe Award, Atlanta Bicycle Coalition Best Planning Initiative of the Year (2008), Atlanta Business Chronicle's 40 under 40 (2007), AIA Atlanta- Kwanza Hall Honor Award (2018), and was a founding member of the Atlanta United Soccer. Heather had a congenial smile, a passionate spirit for her family, Atlanta, and soccer. She was loved by all who knew her. Graveside services will be held 2:30 PM, Tuesday, May 31, at Greenwood Cemetery with Rabbi Josh Hearshen officiating. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe site is being set up to purchase a bench in Heather's memory on the Atlanta Beltline. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

Editors' Picks
Four Savannah family members among five killed in Wilmington River boat crash14h ago
Woodstock pastor addresses allegations against Johnny Hunt
7h ago
Wreckage of plane with 22 on board found in Nepal mountains
2h ago
DeKalb’s recount in County Commission race heads into second day
16h ago
DeKalb’s recount in County Commission race heads into second day
16h ago
Hamlin holds off Busch in OT in wild Coca-Cola 600
29m ago
The Latest
Marson, Bryce
1h ago
Buss, Nancy
1h ago
Eifert, Donald
1h ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top