ALFORD, Wendla "Schatzi" Lappin



Wendla "Schatzi" Lappin Alford, age 75, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023. She was born October 19, 1947, in Wiesbaden, Germany. She was affectionately known throughout her life as Schatzi, meaning "sweetheart" in German, a name given to her at birth by a nurse working at the American military hospital where she was born.



After her family returned to the states after WWII, the family settled in Florida near her mother's family. Schatzi grew up in Mount Dora, Florida, where she, along with her brothers and cousins, grew up fishing and boating; she also excelled at academics and swimming. She was the salutatorian of Eustis High class of 1965; she was one-tenth of a point shy of being named valedictorian, a source of both pride and lifelong consternation. She graduated in 1969 from the University of Florida with a B.A. degree in Spanish where she was a third-generation member of the Chi Omega women's fraternity and proud member of the Eta Delta chapter.



After graduation, Schatzi traveled and lived throughout the U.S. and internationally, eventually settling in the southeast. She spent much of her adult life in Atlanta, Georgia, where she built a successful career in commercial real estate finance and worked alongside longtime friends and colleagues at HUD, Banco Mortgage, Continental Wingate and Arbor Mutual, along with partners such as Herman J. Russell and Egbert L. J. Perry to develop safe and affordable housing for families living in metropolitan Atlanta and surrounding areas. She wrote proposals and secured funding for a variety of Housing and Urban Development projects, including Centennial Place, which remains a success story for mixed-income housing projects in Atlanta. She will be remembered professionally for her impressive abilities to navigate partnerships, bring ideas to fruition, and advocate for people in need.



Schatzi eventually relocated to St. Simons Island, Georgia, her favorite vacation destination for many years, and, most recently returned to Florida, just north of Tampa. When she retired, Schatzi became active in philanthropy, most notably as a member of the local Fort Frederica chapter of NSDAR, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she made many new and impactful friendships.



Most importantly, Schatzi's favorite role was as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Those who loved her knew her as a flawless cook, quintessential entertainer, and hostess extraordinaire. When visiting a new city, she would immediately direct her fellow travelers to explore markets, gathering local spices and other ingredients so she could immerse them in the customary cuisine. She loved to travel and share her cooking expertise at home and abroad; she welcomed friends from near and far into her home for food, love, and merriment. Her warm nature, many talents, and kind heart will be missed, most profoundly by her family.



Schatzi is survived by her husband, George "Bill" Alford of Hudson, Florida; daughter, Erin Melick Clarke (John) of Atlanta; grandson, James Joseph "Jack", and stepson Sean Alford (Kay); and step-grandson, Caleb and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother; Claire Bardwell Debo (d. 1997); father, Captain Lyle Marvin "Jack" Lappin (d. 1954), stepfather, Dr. Raymond "Daddy Dee" Debo (d. 1998), brother George "Bard" Lappin (d. 2019); and late husband John T. Beis (d. 1994). A celebration of Schatzi's life will be held at The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Street N/W, Atlanta, GA. 30305, on April 29, 2023, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Atlanta Humane Society (give.atlantahumane.org) or the National Ataxia Foundation (ataxia.org).

