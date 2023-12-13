ALFORD, James



James Robert Alford passed away peacefully December 3, 2023. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Mary Louise Bush Alford and Robert Freemont Alford, Jim became one of the youngest Eagle Scouts, graduated from Arsenal Technical High School, and attended General Motors Institute in Flint Michigan.



In 1972, Jim moved to Atlanta where his information technologies background was in high demand at companies such as Ivan Allen, Foote, & Davies, and Maier & Berkle Jewelers. After 20 years of service at Georgia Pacific as a Senior Systems Analyst he retired in 2013.



In 1980, he and Mary Anne Shepherd were married at the Cathedral of St. Phillip. A wonderful neighbor and father, you could always find Jim on the sidelines coaching football and baseball, and he was a dedicated "stat-man" for soccer. An avid golfer throughout his life, he served as a volunteer ambassador for many years at Chastain Park Golf Course.



Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Anne; his children, John Robert Alford (Lisa), Lauren Alexandra Brunhoeber (Austin), and Jacqueline Marie Savage; his sister, Linda Louise Meade; and grandchildren, Elise Tannery (Cash), Finn Alford, and Jacob Alford.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Jim's name to the Alzheimer's Association, The Westminister Schools, or the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Jim's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Cody McClatchy, Personal Home Care, Compassus Hospice, and Belmont Village Buckhead.





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