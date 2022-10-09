ajc logo
Alfonso, Dawson

Obituaries
1 hour ago


In Memoriam

Alfonso Dawson



Mr. Alfonso Dawson was called into God's awesome presence on October 1, 2000. An astonishing 22 years have slipped away and we still hear his voice and feel his presence. He is truly loved and missed. The fruits of his labor are still being harvested; his vision remains our vision; his offspring are thriving and his legacy lives on. He will forever inspire us.



The family and staff of Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.


