Alexander, William

ALEXANDER, Jr., William Merritt



There was not a two-hour drive he couldn't turn into a four-hour adventure. Every water crossing on the highway meant an opportunity to find a trail to the lake. A thru hiker at age 60 on the Appalachian Trail, and a teenage rafter on numerous rivers including traveling from the beginning to the end of the Chattahoochee, Merritt epitomized the literal seeker of the road less traveled.



Born in Columbia, SC, he was whisked away by Nancy Sue and Merritt Sr, together with younger sister Julie, to Detroit, MI and then to Atlanta, landing in the heart of Buckhead where he rode his bike to R L Hope Elementary and around the community's many dirt roads. His high school years were spent at North Fulton, where fun, folly, sport and party were grouped with mayhem and mischief that only a "Buckhead Boy" can truly describe.



Track, football, boxing and backyard acrobatics were his athletic passions. Calling a draw in the state Golden Gloves finals, as his best friend was to be his opponent, Merritt ended his boxing career undefeated.



College start found him at Mercer University, where he met the love of his life, Dixie Thompson. Together they transferred to UGA and then on to a marriage that would span over 60 years.



As a member of the North Fulton Special Choir, he competed in many singing competitions throughout Europe and then went on to form the singing group "High Phi's" in Macon, where he was also the fraternity seranader when girls were lavaliered. He continued to sing everyday throughout life, either to radio songs or to any tune that happened to pop into his head.



His first stop on his way to entrepreneurial adventures was real estate brokerage with Sharp Boylston, then to the food service industry with Burger Chef, then restauranteuring with the Barn Dinner Theater, to hotel developing in the Southern U.S, to social working with the City of Atlanta, to teaching in Henry County and back to real estate brokerage to close out his professional career.



Never one to slow down, his kids, Kelly (Mark Guhne), Bill (Liz Vernor), and David (Cherise Rolin) were all in tow for many of the sojourns. Grandkids, Lauren, Megan, Kenley and Waker spent years at his side along the shores of St Simons Island, digging for sand crabs and maybe a little buried treasure.



So off to his next exploration beyond this universe, to find new trails, to peek around different corners and to discover the next surprise that lies ahead. Oh, and on this adventure, he gets to walk with all his lifetime dogs by his side. Here's to a life well lived; to a music maker and a dreamer of dreams. October 31, 1937- January 18, 2023.



A celebration of life will be planned for the near future.

