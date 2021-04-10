ALEXANDER, Wayne



Wayne Alexander, 87, of Stone Mountain passed away March 20, 2021. Mr. Alexander was born in 1934 in Phoenix, Arizona to the late Rolf Alexander of New Zealand and Virginia Lou Hovatter of Los Angeles, California. He served honorably in the Korean War in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman third class from 1951-1955. He was attached to the 1st Marine Division. He later graduated from the University of California Santa Barbara with a BA and received his Master of Anthropology from UCLA. He and his wife, Sharron, met while on an archeological dig at UC Berkeley. He served in the Federal Government for 35 years as a Federal Review Officer for the USDA, retiring in 1996. Mr. Alexander was a dedicated husband, father, employee, and patriot. He was an intellectual man who loved history, Westerns, and Science Fiction. He was a voracious reader, painter, jewelry maker, punster, whistler, knife maker, gun aficionado, and a fan of music from around the world. He was known to friends and family alike as a man who was always available for a friendly chat. He will be deeply missed for his calm and constant presence. He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Sharron Alexander; daughters, Lorna Alexander Redmond (Robert M. Redmond Jr.) and D. Alexander; grandsons, Gordon Wayne and Alexander Robert Redmond; brother, Douglas Alexander (Robin); sister-in-law Catherine Johns (Kenneth Johns), and seven nieces and nephews and their children. He was predeceased by his sister, Dawn Alexander McLean (William McLean). His service will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery on Monday April 12, 2021 at 11:30 AM. He requested a simple military service and a scattering of ashes at the rose garden.

