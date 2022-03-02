Alexander, Silas

Atlanta radio veteran Silas 'SiMan Baby' Alexander has died of pancreatic cancer. He was 58.



The R&B jock and Georgia Radio Hall of Fame inductee in September announced his diagnosis on his birthday on social media.



His wife Sandra and son Silas "Lex" Alexander IV announced the news of his death on his Facebook page this morning.



"We feel at peace knowing he can rest now," they wrote. "Thank you for your love, prayers and support during this difficult time for the family."



Alexander, an Eatonton native whose signature on-air self-descriptive was the emphatic "SiMan Baby!," was on Atlanta radio three decades, including WIGO-AM, V-103, Kiss 104.1, Classic Soul 1025 and most recently Majic 107.5/97.5 until 2018. He also regularly hosted late-night parties at clubs, most recently at Club Bolts in Atlanta off Gresham Road.



From 2018 until last year, Alexander was co-hosting a syndicated show with rap legend Chubb Rock on about a dozen stations in markets like Columbus and Augusta.



