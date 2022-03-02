Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Alexander, Silas

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
14 hours ago

Atlanta radio veteran Silas 'SiMan Baby' Alexander has died of pancreatic cancer. He was 58.

The R&B jock and Georgia Radio Hall of Fame inductee in September announced his diagnosis on his birthday on social media.

His wife Sandra and son Silas "Lex" Alexander IV announced the news of his death on his Facebook page this morning.

"We feel at peace knowing he can rest now," they wrote. "Thank you for your love, prayers and support during this difficult time for the family."

Alexander, an Eatonton native whose signature on-air self-descriptive was the emphatic "SiMan Baby!," was on Atlanta radio three decades, including WIGO-AM, V-103, Kiss 104.1, Classic Soul 1025 and most recently Majic 107.5/97.5 until 2018. He also regularly hosted late-night parties at clubs, most recently at Club Bolts in Atlanta off Gresham Road.

From 2018 until last year, Alexander was co-hosting a syndicated show with rap legend Chubb Rock on about a dozen stations in markets like Columbus and Augusta.

Read more about Silas Alexander on ajc.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Sister Marie Sullivan, a noted worker for Atlanta’s homeless, dies at 90
3h ago
Connally, James
14h ago
Thomas, Albert
14h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top