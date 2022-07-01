Alexander, Shirley

ALEXANDER (MOORE), Shirley Ann



Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Shirley Ann Moore Alexander, of Decatur, will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, 10:00 AM at Antioch A.M.E. Church, 765 S. Hairston Rd., Stone Mountain, GA., with remains placed in repose at 9:00 AM Reverend Vandy Simmons, Officiating, Eulogist. Shirley leaves to cherish her memory daughters Kelley Denise Alexander (Miriam), Kimberley Anne Alexander; son Eric James Alexander (LaDonna); grandchildren Rachel Michaela Alexander, Breonna Marie Alexander, and Elijah James Alexander; sister Barbara Moore Aldridge (Othor); and sister-in-law Ena Harris. And a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends will lovingly remember her and the sound of her laughter. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church Saturday, at 9:30 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



