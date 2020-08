ALEXANDER, Marjorie Elizabeth Mrs. Marjorie Elizabeth Alexander, age 97, of Smyrna, passed August 23, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 3 PM, from The Evelyn Samples Shelton Memorial Chapel of Hanley-Shelton Funeral Home. Hanley-Shelton Marietta, 770-428-6333.