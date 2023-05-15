X

Alexander, Joyce

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ALEXANDER, Joyce

Mrs. Joyce Herron Alexander, age 79, of Locust Grove, GA passed away Friday, May 12, 2023. She graduated in 1961 from Etowah County High School in Gadsden, AL. She retired from Georgia's Own Credit Union, formerly known as Georgia Telco. Her favorite pastimes were quilting, playing cards and scrapbooking with her many friends, spending time with family and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Herron; and sister, Jane McFall. She is survived by her son, Clyde Manuel Alexander, Jr. (Beth); daughter, Mari-Lynn Quisenberry (Bart); sister, Carolyn O'Toole; brothers, Phil Herron (Frances), Michael Herron (Marla Jean); grandchildren, Morgan (Haley), Griffin, Rachel, Alyse (Jason); great-grandchildren, Coley, Caleb, Easton, Elliott, Evan; many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 2:00 with Deacon Johnny Carruth. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon from 12:00 until the time of service at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory.

There will be a livestream of the funeral service and an online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com




