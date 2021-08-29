ALEXANDER, James Boyd



Homegoing Services for Mr. James Boyd Alexander, will be held Monday, August 30, 2021, 10:00 A.M. at Antioch A.M.E. Church, 765 S. Hairston Rd., Stone Mountain, GA., with remains placed instate at 9:00 A.M. Interment will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021, 9:30 A.M. at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Georgiana Battle (Joe) and Chester Alexander, Sr. and brothers, Chester (Jackie) Alexander, Jr. and Harry Strickland. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Shirley; children Kelley Alexander (Miriam), Kimberley Alexander, and Eric Alexander (LaDonna); grandchildren Rachel Alexander, Breonna Alexander, and Elijah Alexander; sister Ena (Alexander) Harris; and a host of family and friends who love him dearly.



Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



