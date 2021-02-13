Alexander, Harry

ALEXANDER, Jr., Harry P.



Mr. Harry P. Alexander, Jr. of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, after a long illness. He died at home, just after his 79th birthday, with his daughters by his side.



Harry was born in St. Augustine, Florida, a son of the late Harry P. Alexander, Sr. and LaVerne Powers Alexander. The eldest of five children, he showed his entrepreneurial spirit and capacity for hard work early, receiving a citation for outstanding service as part of National Newspaperboy Day in 1956. Harry was an altar server at the Cathedral Basilica in St. Augustine and walked to daily Mass during most of his childhood. Active in sports, Harry served as bat boy for his father's American Legion softball team and played every sport available at his high school.



After graduating from St. Joseph's Academy in 1959, Harry moved to Atlanta to attend drafting classes at the Southeast College of Technology. During that summer, he began working for Southern Engineering, on a project for the Rural Electrification Administration, the organization bringing electricity to rural areas. In addition to learning drafting, he attended night classes in engineering at Georgia Tech while working side jobs at Mathis Dairy and giftwrapping Christmas packages at Rich's Department Store.



In 1964, Harry began working for Georgia Sprinkler Company. But by 1968 struck out on his own, co-founding Southern Sprinkler Company. The company thrived for more than 20 years under his leadership, salesmanship, and management. During the 1970s economic crisis, when commercial building came to a standstill and many industries were floundering, Harry deferred his salary for nine months so he wouldn't have to lay off any employees.



He eventually sold Southern Sprinkler to Culligan Fire Protection but couldn't sit still for long; after fulfilling a non-compete agreement, he co-founded State Sprinkler Company in 1990. He continued to work as the primary salesman for State Sprinkler for many years, putting his expertise in fire sprinkler engineering to good use. As Harry approached retirement age, he enjoyed conducting annual fire sprinkler system inspections until 2013.



Over the course of his career, Harry was one of the earliest NICET certified fire sprinkler engineers, holding certificate number 10. He was lauded as an expert in his field and addressed many organizations to share his knowledge. One of his proudest moments was being invited to conduct a lecture on fire sprinkler systems to engineering students at Georgia Tech. Harry's work offered him the opportunity to meet interesting people and build lasting relationships. He was successful in his own ventures and also helped dozens of people start their own companies during a time when many were struggling to survive.



The same year he started his career at Georgia Sprinkler, Harry bought a house to surprise his bride-to -be. He married Anne Lindsey at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and they welcomed two daughters, Frances and Margaret (Marty). Harry and Anne were married for 55 years. Before Anne passed away in 2019, Harry visited with her daily, patiently holding her hand and reading to her.



Harry remained connected to St. Augustine throughout the years and owned a beach house there, where his family would gather for holidays. He was a man of deep faith and a regular churchgoer and volunteer. As an adult, he became active at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandy Springs. Harry participated in the men's club, volunteered with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and was a mentor for the young adult scouting program. For many years, he was captain of the 3:00 am team who held vigil for Nocturnal Adoration. He was in the inaugural group of Eucharistic ministers at the church. Harry later became active at St. Andrew Catholic Church, eventually migrating to St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church.



Harry loved to socialize and enjoyed simple pleasures, books, cigars, good food and good company. In his youth, He participated in timing and scoring for Road Atlanta and often raced his Triumph TR3 in the slaloms at the old Peach Bowl in the early 1960s. In their later years, Harry and Anne founded the "Old People" trivia team and enjoyed competing in local Roswell restaurants for nearly 30 years. Harry embraced adventures, big and small, making the ordinary things in life fun. He was the life of every party, loved by many, family and friends alike, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



In addition to his wife, Harry was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard James Alexander. Harry is survived by his two daughters, Frances Foley (Michael) of Greer, South Carolina, and Marty Brenner (Peter) of Roswell; two grandchildren, Lindsey Foley Ferreira (Kurt) and Alexander Foley; two great-grandchildren, Verna Grace and Mark Ferreira; three siblings, Nancy Alexander DuPont (Frank), Thomas Powers Alexander (Margie), and John Marion Alexander (Pat), all of St. Augustine; dozens of cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many friends.



We regret that all who knew and loved Harry will not be able to attend events, due to pandemic restrictions. Attendance at all services is limited to invitation only; however, the Funeral Mass will be available by livestream: https://youtu.be/tSogtX94q-U



A visitation with the family will be held Sunday, February 14, from 1 PM to 3 PM at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road in Roswell. Invitation only.



The Rosary and Funeral Mass to honor Harry's life is scheduled for Monday, February 15, at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive in Sandy Springs. The Rosary begins at 9:30 AM and the Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Invitation only.



A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 27, at 11:30 AM at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 5205 A1A South, St. Augustine, Florida. A reception to follow.



In addition to customary floral remembrances, donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Georgia.



