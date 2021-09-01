ALEXANDER, Gregory Stephen



It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved Gregory "Greg" Stephen Alexander. He passed away on August 19, 2021, at the age of 69 after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg was born on August 15, 1952, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Willie Lee (Etta) Alexander in Atlanta, Georgia. Greg was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mrs. Annie Barber Strong Alexander. Greg leaves behind 3 children, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, a sister and brother, and a host of nieces and nephews to cherish his love. Memorial services for Greg will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 12:00 PM at 735 E. Newnan Rd., Newnan, GA, 30263.

