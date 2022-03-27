ALEXANDER, Evelyn



Evelyn Alexander, 104, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at her home in Decatur, Georgia. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, July 23, 1917, the daughter of Russian immigrants Sarah and Nathan Shube. Evelyn married her first love, Frank Alexander, at the age of 19 and they were together 73 years, until his passing in 2009. She was preceded in death by her sister Beatrice Shube, brother Martin Shube and grandson Leon Alexander. Mrs. Alexander worked at Georgia Power Company from the ages of 60 to 70. "Ms A" was dearly loved by her loyal Georgia Power friends who reunited to celebrate her birthday with her every year. A charter member of the Wildwood Pines Garden Club, she served twice as president and was a member of the Ahavath Achim Sisterhood. She was known as an expert knitter and the family has many cherished baby clothes, sweaters, afghans, and needlepoints. Evelyn was playing and winning at mahjongg weekly until the age of 102. She is survived by her children Kenneth and Glenda and Gary and Sam Alexander, grandsons Scott and Nathan Alexander, great-grandchildren Brandon, Meghan, Caleb, Owen and Benjamin Alexander and great-great-grandson Leon Alexander, sister-in-law Helen Shube, niece Beth Shube Kilthau and nephew Dan Shube and family. A special message of appreciation goes to her loving caregivers Cynthia Hayes and Cristina Yaguachi. Thank you for all you did for Mom and our family. Graveside services were held March 22 at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.

