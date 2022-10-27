ALEXANDER, Dorothy Price



Dorothy Alexander, 73, was called home on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Emory University Midtown Hospital after a short battle with cancer. She will have a private family funeral, and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. She is survived by her mother, Pearline Price; husband, Robert Alexander; son, Christopher Verrett; and two stepsons, Aaron Alexander and Micah Alexander. She also has two surviving sisters, Vanessa Frazier and Nanette Butler; and a host of extended family and friends.



Mrs. Alexander was born December 19, 1948 in Bradley, Arkansas. She graduated as valedictorian from Capitol High School in Baton Rouge in 1966, and Louisiana State in 1971. She became heavily involved in the civil rights movement during her time at LSU, helping to fully integrate the school. She then went on to obtain a Masters of Divinity and a Masters of Christian Education from Morehouse College Interdenominational Theological Center in 2004. She earned many awards throughout her education.



After college, she had her only child, Chris, and moved to New Orleans. She enjoyed a long career working in various iterations of the phone company but she was most proud of being selected for a management program at AT&T. She became one of the few black females in the South to manage phone stores.



In 1995, she moved to Georgia, where she entered the second phase of her career. Atlanta quickly became her new home, as she found a church, and married Robert.



Once she retired, she became a Master Gardener and enjoyed sharing her love of nurturing all kinds of plants. She had multiple plots around the city, growing a variety of crops. Mrs. Alexander loved to harvest her bounty and use it for fresh ingredients in her cooking. She frequently shared her knowledge and often gifted people fruits, vegetables, and herbs.



Mrs. Alexander had a strong sense of faith and teaching. She taught Sunday School for over 30 years at churches in New Orleans and Atlanta. She also mentored children in various programs in the Atlanta area.



Her greatest wish was always that God's will be done. Her two favorite sayings were "everything happens for a reason," and "things work out exactly like they're supposed to." We take comfort in knowing her journey is complete, and she is now with the Lord.



