Alexander, Anna

ALEXANDER (VAN HORN), Anna



Anna Van Horn Alexander died peacefully at home on October 14, 2023. Anna was born some 93 years ago, was raised on the Van Horn family farm in Habersham County, Georgia, the youngest of ten children born to Emory and Ora Grier Van Horn, and is the last of the family to die.



Anna graduated from Baldwin High School and completed three quarters of instruction at North Georgia College before returning home to help her mother care for her father during his final illness. Her love for others and great desire to care for those in need or pain led her to courses of study at Piedmont Hospital School of Nursing to attain an RN degree, part-time classwork at the University of Georgia to complete work for a BS degree, and later Emory University School of Nursing to earn a Master of Nursing degree. In between degrees, Anna volunteered for 2 years of active duty in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, attaining the commissioned rank of Captain, and served as Pediatric Nurse at Egleston Hospital for Children. After earning certification at Georgia State University to teach K-8th grades, she undertook the most rewarding, yet challenging job of all. She taught special education at Mary Lin Elementary School, and established one of the first Special Education programs in Atlanta for K-8 students.



Meanwhile, in the course of her busy academic and professional life, Anna met George Alexander who became the love of her life. They were married in 1958. The newfound beauty of her life was made even greater by the eager acceptance of George's beloved Greek community who shared with her their joy and verve for living.



Anna's great loyalty and devotion to Atlanta was well demonstrated by her volunteer support of Atlanta Mission, the Atlanta Symphony, the Dekalb County Visitors and Convention Bureau, Toco Hills-NORC, Central Dekalb Senior Center and Emory University Golden Alumni. Still, she loved an occasional out-of-town adventure as represented by her participation in organized tours and even a hot air balloon adventure in New Mexico. And, she seriously guarded regular opportunities for ballroom dancing, both social and competitive.



Anna's body will be cremated and the remains buried beside those of George, in the Van Horn family plot on Nov. 11, 2023. Visitation is invited at B.C. Grant Baptist Church Cemetery, on November 11, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, and will be followed by a brief service.



In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that Memorial contributions be made to one of Anna's favorite charities: Sierra Club Georgia Chapter (404) 607-1262; Atlanta Union Mission (404) 588-4000.





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