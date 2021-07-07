ALEMAN, Jerry



Jerry Aleman, age 65, passed away July 4, 2021 at his Peachtree Corners home. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Therese Aleman, sons Michael and Travis and daughter, Katie. Jerry is also survived by his fur-kids who are going to miss him greatly—Levi, Maestro, Lilo, Emmitt and Koda.



Jerry's lifelong volunteer work was the rescue of dogs in need. He has generously given of time and resources to Canine Pet Rescue in Dacula, GA and will be sorely missed. Jerry also invested in Peachtree Corners youth baseball and softball as a coach, a volunteer in multiple capacities and a board member. A private service will be conducted July 6 for family.



A life celebration for Jerry will be conducted at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Jerry's honor to Canine Pet Rescue. Credit card donations can be made online at www.caninepetrescue.com. If you wish to donate with check or cash, please contact Carla Brown at adopt@caninepetrescue.com.



Online condolences may be expressed at crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



